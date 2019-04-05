Poppies and Blues hope to make it a 'Super Saturday' for Kettering

Kettering’s football and rugby clubs are hoping it will be a ‘Super Saturday’ this weekend as they both bid to clinch promotion.

Kettering Town take on Alvechurch at Latimer Park knowing a win will see them crowned Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central champions after they set up the opportunity with a last-gasp 1-0 success at Leiston last weekend.

Kettering's rugby stars need just one point from their local derby at Wellingborough to wrap up the Midlands One East title this weekend. Picture by Alison Bagley

And, with the oval-shaped ball, Kettering’s rugby stars head to local rivals Wellingborough effectively needing just one point from a possible 10 still on offer to clinch the Midlands One East title after they saw off Towcestrians 62-13 last Saturday to close in on the crown.

As far as the Poppies are concerned, they could even seal the title without winning depending on other results elsewhere.

But a home victory in front of what is expected to be a big crowd at Latimer Park will put it beyond doubt and that is the sole focus for boss Marcus Law.

“We just have to go and win but, as we have said before, you never know with football and it’s never as easy at that,” the Poppies manager said.

“We have to go and get the job done and give the hardcore fans the day they want. Hopefully they will bring a few friends as well to make it a bumper crowd.

“We have got five games to get it done but we would love to get it done this weekend.”

The task for the Blues has an added twist as they have to go to their old rivals Wellingborough.

But, for director of rugby Doug Bridgeman, the focus is simply on keeping their performance level high on the pitch and forgetting the peripheral issues.

He said: “If we get a point then that pretty much wraps it up.

“But our guys are focused on continuining to play at the level we have been.

“The second half against Towcestrans was another outstanding performance so the bar has been set at that height and if we maintain that we’ll prove hard to beat."