Opportunity knocks in Poppies' cup clash

Marcus Law has laid down the gauntlet to those on the fringes at Kettering Town to “regain a shirt” as they prepare for tonight’s (Tuesday) CSS Challenge Cup quarter-final at Stratford Town.

The Poppies head into the clash on the back of an impressive run over the festive period, which saw them collect 13 points from five matches with their latest success being the 2-1 victory over Tamworth at Latimer Park on Saturday.

But their push for automatic promotion in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central will be put on hold this evening as they turn their attention to knockout action against league rivals Stratford who are managed by former Poppies joint-boss Thomas Baillie.

Law looks set to make a number of changes as he keeps one eye on a tough trip to Coalville Town on Saturday.

But with captain Michael Richens now ruled out because of suspension, Law believes an opportunity has now presented itself to some members of his squad.

“We will give everyone who hasn’t had the minutes recently some time out there,” the Poppies manager said.

“We will certainly use it as a competitive training exercise and get people out there to show what they can do.

“We are without Michael Richens for next weekend because of suspension so it means there is a shirt available.

“We have got a lot of options, we know there are players we can call on. So everyone can go out there tonight knowing there is that opportunity to regain a shirt.

“But it’s also a cup quarter-final and we want to go further. It’s always nice if you have a cup final to get excited about at the end of the season.”