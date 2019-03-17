No panic from Poppies after Biggleswade defeat

Marcus Law insists there is “no panic” in the Kettering Town ranks after they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Biggleswade Town.

The Poppies have now suffered two losses in the last three games and, as a result of Biggleswade completing the double over them, their lead at the top of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central has now been cut to eight points after Stourbridge claimed a 4-1 win over Redditch United.

Poppies goalkeeper Paul White makes a save during the loss at Biggleswade

Boss Law admitted his team were “frustrated” after just their second away league defeat of the season.

But he insists there is no cause for panic with the Poppies still in a strong position with seven games to go.

“There wasn’t much in the game,” Law said.

“Obviously the elements didn’t really help anyone but we struggled to get going and we were quite sluggish throughout the whole game.

“We were under the cosh for the first 10 or 15 minutes but we managed to come through it and I thought we dominated for the rest of the half.

“But credit to them, they put men behind the ball and hit us on the break. They made it extremely difficult for us.

“We knew it would be hard, they are a side who are capable of exposing our vulnerabilities but we didn’t take any of the few chances that came our way and they have scored with one of their two shots on target.

“We are frustrated, it just wasn’t our day and there was a bit of a debrief afterwards where we realised a few things that we need to sort out.

“Now it will be up to us to bounce back from it.

“There is certainly no panic from our point of view. It’s a disappointing day but we are in a good position and our focus now has to be on correcting the things we didn’t do and making sure we have a positive response.”

The Poppies are back at Latimer Park next weekend when they host St Neots Town.