Mulligan ready for a new challenge with Corby

Gary Mulligan is “looking forward to the challenge” after he swapped Latimer Park for Steel Park.

The experienced striker-turned-centre-half confirmed his departure from Kettering Town before being announced as Corby Town’s latest summer signing earlier this week.

The Irishman, who will captain the Steelmen for the new campaign, was a key player for the Poppies during their last Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign as he helped them keep a record number of clean sheets before the season ended in play-off semi-final heartbreak.

But his three-and-a-half season stint with Kettering is now over as he links up with former Poppies team-mate and now Steelmen manager Steve Kinniburgh.

The Steelmen are hoping to launch a challenge for promotion in the Evo-Stik South Division One Central next season and Mulligan said: “Steve had been in contact with me and I had a meeting with him and it all went from there.

“I like the way he works, he’s a good young coach, he’s professional and he has given me the opportunity to go in there as the skipper as well.

“And hopefully, somewhere down the line there may be the chance for me to get involved in coaching as well.

“I really liked what he was offering and I am looking forward to the challenge.

“It looks like we will have a good mix of the youngsters they have over there with a bit of experience and I think the manager has already said that the aim will be to try to get promoted.”

Mulligan helped the Poppies gain promotion from Division One Central in 2015 and went on to become a popular figure at Latimer Park.

And he added: “I had a great time at Kettering and I enjoyed an excellent relationship with everyone there from those behind the scenes to the fans on the terraces.

“We had the promotion and then last season we had a record number of clean sheets and it was just disappointing to lose out in the play-offs.

“But I have a lot of fond memories to take with me."