Miserable day as Poppies and Steelmen are both beaten on the road

Kettering Town were condemned to their worst defeat of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central season so far as they were well beaten 4-1 at Banbury United.

The heavy defeat, coupled with Stourbridge’s 4-2 home success over Coalville Town, now means the Poppies are four points behind the leaders, although they do have three games in hand.

Having confirmed his return ahead of the game, the Poppies threw Adam Cunnington straight into the starting line-up alongside Dan Holman and Aaron O’Connor, who had been a doubt with a knee problem.

But it was Banbury who had the better of the opening half and, after Paul White had made a magnificent save to deny Steve Diggin, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock on 38 minutes.

A corner was swung in and Charlie Wise was on hand to head home.

The Poppies tried to respond before half-time with Holman seeing a shot well saved by Manny Agboola but they did get back on level terms early in the second half.

Marcys Kelly was brought down in the area and Holman stepped up to send Agboola the wrong way from the penalty spot.

However, it proved to be a false dawn as Banbury stormed back.

They regained the lead when Ravi Shamsi scored direct from a corner, which evaded everyone including White.

It was 3-1 soon after when Greg Kaziboni scored after a fine solo run on the right.

And the Poppies’ misery was completed when a mistake from Durrell Berry allowed Shamsi to score his second of the game.

Kettering have now taken just four points from their last four league matches and will now be looking to bounce back when they take on Hitchin Town at Latimer Park in their final match before Christmas next Saturday.

Corby Town suffered a second-half collapse as they were beaten 3-2 at Didcot Town in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.

Steve Kinniburgh made two changes to his starting line-up following the 5-1 win over Kempston Rovers with Jamie Anton and Joel Carta both being recalled at the expense of Greg Ling and Ben Bradshaw.

Goalkeeper Dan George produced a superb save after 20 minutes as he stopped Lance Williams’ header with his legs.

And George then played a role in the opening goal as his long ball forward fell to Jordon Crawford who showed plenty of composure as he slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Elliot Sandy was denied by home stopper Leigh Bedwell before the break but the hosts drew level inside the first minute of the second half.

A long throw into the box fell to Williams and he finished it off from close-range.

Things got even worse for the Steelmen six minutes later as Williams backheeled his second into the net following a free-kick as the game was turned on its head.

And an incredible turnaround got even better for Didcot just past the hour when Dave Murphy latched onto a through-ball and rounded George to score.

Sandy saw an effort well saved by Bedwell and also had an effort ruled out for offside but Corby did get a late lifeline when Connor Kennedy smashed home.

But they were unable to find an equaliser and now sit three points behind the top two of Bromsgrove Sporting and Peterboroug Sports.

The Steelmen will now hope to bounce back when they travel to Welwyn Garden City next weekend.