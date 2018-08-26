'Massive moment' lies ahead for Law's perfect Poppies

Marcus Law believes tomorrow’s (Monday) bank holiday clash with Bedworth United represents a “massive moment” for Kettering Town.

The Poppies are bidding to make it a perfect month in August after they maintained their 100 per cent start to the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central campaign with a 1-0 success at Barwell.

Marcus Kelly celebrates after he grabbed the only goal of the game

Kettering had Lindon Meikle sent-off after just two minutes before the hosts were also reduced to 10 men early on when Eddie Nisevic was dismissed for a foul on Rhys Hoenes.

And the Poppies went on to claim all three points thanks to Marcus Kelly’s first-half effort.

That win has given Law’s team a four-point lead in the early table.

And the Kettering boss wants to see the club’s supporters create a cauldron at Latimer Park for the bank holiday encounter as they try to make it five out of five.

Poppies goalkeeper Paul White denies Barwell's Owen Story

“I think this is a massive moment for us,” Law said.

“If we can finish August off well then we will be very happy with the start we have made.

“We will need to be on the front foot. It’s a bank holiday, it will hopefully be a big crowd and we would love it to be a real cauldron.

“We probably aren’t playing to please the purists at the moment.

“But what we are doing is making sure we stay in games and we are doing well to stifle our opponents.

“We know Bedworth will come here and try to frustrate us. They will be dangerous because every side is, even if they aren’t having the best of times at the moment.

“We have just got to keep it going and keep our feet on the ground. There won’t be anyone within our camp getting carried away.

“The togetherness within the dressing-room is growing by the day and I have to give credit to Richard Lavery (assistant-manager) and Tom Cherry (coach) because they are playing a big part in building that.”

Law, meanwhile, says the club will try to appeal Meikle’s red card after he was sent-off following the early incident.

But he was pleased with the way his players adapted after a crazy first 10 minutes, which left both teams with 10 men.

“I thought the referee struggled, he didn’t help himself but I have to give him the benefit of the doubt,” the Kettering manager added.

“He didn’t see the incident with Lindon, the assistant saw half of it and there was clearly a lack of communication.

“We will be looking for as much video evidence of it and we will be appealing the decision.

“It obviously totally changed our game plan and we had to rejig things but then Rhys was clean through and I don’t think the referee had much choice but to send their lad off.

“So that meant we had to tweak a couple of things again for 10 against 10 and I think it worked for us. We got the rewards from it.”