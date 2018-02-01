'Massive blow' for Poppies as Milnes is ruled out

Ben Milnes is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The Kettering Town midfielder was on the end of a heavy challenge from Biggleswade Town defender Gavin Hoyte early on in the Poppies’ 3-1 success at Latimer Park last weekend.

No timescale has yet been confirmed for Milnes’ absence but he will definitely miss Kettering’s trip to Royston Town in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

With fellow midfielder Michael Richens not expected to return until the beginning of March, Milnes’ injury has left the Poppies with limited options in midfield.

Rhys Hoenes came on to replace him last weekend while Gary Stohrer has now returned to the squad following illness.

And while he says Milnes’ absence is a “massive blow”, assistant-manager Mitch Austin believes the Poppies have the squad to cope.

“We know it’s ligament damage and it’s obviously a massive blow to lose a player of Ben’s quality,” Austin said.

“He has been very good for us this season and it’s big disappointment for him and us.

“But him being out is going to mean others will have to step up.

“We have a strong squad and we have players who can come in and replace him.”

The Poppies, meanwhile, will be hoping central defender Tom Marshall will be back for this weekend’s clash after he missed the win over Biggleswade due to illness.