Law wants the same again as Poppies face up to huge matches

Marcus Law wants Kettering Town to “keep doing what we are doing” as they gear up for a crucial few days.

The Poppies sit in second place in the Evo-Stik South League Premier after two home wins in a row, the latest of which was a 2-0 success over Stratford Town last weekend.

Despite Tuesday’s home clash with Royston Town falling foul of the weather, Kettering now sit four points behind leaders King’s Lynn Town with two games in hand.

But their credentials are sure to be tested to the maximum over the next week.

They head to in-form Hitchin Town tomorrow (Saturday) before entertaining title favourites Hereford at Latimer Park next Tuesday night.

And boss Law said: “Christmas is always seen as a business part of the season because it sets up the run-in.

“From our point of view, we just need to keep doing what we are doing.

“As was proven by the Dorchester game (when Kettering lost 4-1), every match has to be treated on its own merit.

“We just have to go about our business correctly. The last two home games have put us in a good position and there is a good feel around the place.

“The games are only going to get bigger. It’s a tough one at Hitchin this weekend and Hereford on Tuesday obviously speaks for itself.

“But we are looking at tomorrow first and we will go into that fully focused.”

The Poppies boosted their ranks ahead of last weekend’s win with young forward Ibby Akindi joining from Sileby Rangers and former Corby Town full-back Kalern Thomas also signing after leaving National League side Solihull Moors.

“Ibby has a good pedigree, he has been at Northampton University and playing for Sileby Rangers but he was at Whitehawk in the National League South so he has been at a good level,” Law added.

“And the same goes for Kalern. He has won this league before and he has been knocking around the National League divisions.

“They both have the quality we are looking for to help build the squad up.”

Kettering Town have released details about their annual youth tournament, which will be held at Latimer Park next May.

On Saturday, May 12 the under-6, under-8, under-10, under-12 and under-14 age groups will compete with the under-7s, under-9s, under-11s and under-13s in action the following day.

The format will be five-a-side for the under-6s to under-8s, six-a-side for under-9s to under-12s and seven-a-side for under-13s and under-14s.

Teams can name squads of 10 players, matches will be five minutes each way with play beginning at 10am on both days.

The under-6 to under-8 age groups are non-competitive with all players receiving a medal for participating while the winners and runners-up from the other age groups will receive a medal. The winners will also be presented with a cup.

Entry is £30 per team and for more information and an entry form, email jason.thurland@ketteringtownfc.com