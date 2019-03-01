Law wants Poppies to 'turn the screw'

Marcus Law believes Kettering Town must now try to “turn the screw” as they bid to stay on course for the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central title.

Brett Solkhon’s last-gasp goal gave the Poppies a 2-1 win over Rushall Olympic last weekend as they moved eight points clear at the summit after second-placed Stourbridge suffered a 1-0 defeat at Tamworth.

A crucial week in the title race begins with a tricky trip to Lowestoft Town tomorrow (Saturday) before back-to-back home games against Coalville Town and Banbury United represent the two they still have in hand over Stourbridge.

And Law is keen to see his team ensure there is “no light at the end of the tunnel” for those who are chasing them.

“When you look at what we have done since the turn of the year, we have lost one, drawn one and won the rest so it has set us up nicely for the business part of the year,” the Poppies boss said.

“Now I think it is a case of seeing if we can turn the screw and make sure there is no light at the end of the tunnel for our rivals.

“Everyone will be hoping that we take our foot off the gas and become complacent.

“But, with the way we have been playing and the attitude the players have shown up until now, I think we have done a good job of keeping everyone focused on the job.

“I will certainly be pushing them to make sure sure they don’t give away something that I think they deserve.

“We are only looking at the next game. It’s a long trip to play against a team who have shown they are more than capable. But our away form has been really good and we need to try to keep that going.”

There was further good news for the Poppies this week as James Brighton was re-registered with the club following a length spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

“It’s been good to have James back in training,” Law said of the left-sided player.

“We will see what we can do with him between now and the end of the season but we also have others who are pushing for more game time."