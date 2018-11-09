Law wants Poppies to set up 'exciting month'

Marcus Law is hoping Kettering Town can set up an exciting month when they head make the short trip to take on Stamford in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy tomorrow (Saturday).

The Poppies maintained their place at the top of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central with a 3-0 victory at Needham Market last weekend before following that up with a 5-1 success over King’s Lynn Town in the second round of the Southern League Challenge Cup on Tuesday night.

The knockout action is set to continue with a tricky test against a Daniels side who sit in 10th place in the Evo-Stik League East Division and who are managed by former Corby Town boss Graham Drury.

And Law knows his team must “turn up” if they are to secure a place in the draw for third qualifying round and bag the club £4,000 in prize money in the process.

“They (Stamford) will be fired up,” the Poppies boss said.

“We know Graham personally, although I have never come across one of his teams in a competitive match. (Kettering assistant-manager) Richard Lavery played for him at Corby Town and we know Graham will have his team ready.

“He’ll know he will be in a game but we know we have to turn up. We certainly don’t take anyone lightly no matter what.

“If we can pull out a positive result tomorrow then hopefully it will set up an exciting rest of the month for us.”

Law, meanwhile, was pleased to see his side “keep the momentum going” with their midweek win.

The Linnets fielded a much-changed line-up while Law opted to field a strong side, although he was keen to point out that he made a few changes himself.

“It’s great that people say we played a strong side because only five of that starting line-up started on Saturday,” he added.

“We want to keep the momentum going and the more games there are available, the more it keeps everyone on their toes and at it.

“We took it seriously but we still only played half the team that played on Saturday.

“They gave a good account of themselves.

“We have got a group who give everything and they worked very hard. We were very professional.

“King’s Lynn played a depleted side so we won’t run away with what the win was. But it ticked certain boxes for us.”

The Poppies are now set to be without Peterborough United loanee Andrea Borg for the next two weeks after he was called up to the Malta Under-21 side.