Law wants a 'positive week' as Poppies make a long trip south

Marcus Law is targeting a “positive week” for Kettering Town as they bid to tighten their grip on a play-off spot in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

The Poppies face a stern test this evening as they make the long trek to take on Tiverton Town in a re-arranged fixture.

But they make the mammoth midweek journey with a spring in their step following a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Bishop’s Stortford at Latimer Park on Saturday.

They will also have a new face in their squad after midfielder Alex Metcalfe joined the club yesterday (Monday) having had spells at Langwarrin in Australia and Harrogate Town while under-21 player Callum Willimont has also signed senior forms.

Tiverton are one of a number of clubs just outside the top-five who will still have hopes of securing an extended season.

And, with a trip to fifth-placed Chesham United to come on Saturday, Law knows his team face an important few days.

The Poppies remain seven points behind leaders and title favourites Hereford and Law admitted the immediate focus is on trying to secure a play-off place as quickly as possible.

“I think we are all in a situation where you just have to look at the next fixture,” the Kettering manager said.

“There is certainly a bit of a gap developing and it’s important we try to increase that or, at least, maintain it.

“Tiverton are one of those teams who are looking to get into the play-offs and it is their home form that has put them in that position so we are going down there for what we know will be a very tough game.

“But I certainly want a positive week on the back of what we did on Saturday.

“We have two away games where we can further a gap between ourselves and teams chasing the play-offs.

“There’s plenty of football to be played and plenty of points on offer and if we can get a couple of really positive results this week then it will put us in a good position.

“My aim for this month was to try to get as close to getting a play-off place secured as we could but with games being called off, that might be a big ask now.

“But we will try to get it done as quickly as we can, knowing we have a busy March ahead of us.

“If Hereford keep doing what they are doing then you have to hold your hands up.

“But if we can get the results to get us into the play-offs then hopefully it will give us a chance to enjoy the chase after that.”