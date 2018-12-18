Law so happy to have Cunnington back at Poppies

Marcus Law is delighted to have the chance to link up with Adam Cunnington once again.

The striker made a surprise return to Kettering Town last weekend and, although the Poppies fell to a poor 4-1 defeat at Banbury United, Cunnington performed well after joining the club following his recent departure from Billericay Town.

Cunnington played under Law at Barwell and also joined him during his first spell at Kettering back in 2011 with the frontman going on to score six goals in 27 appearances for the Poppies. He went on to play for the likes of Dagenham & Redbridge, Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United.

Now he is back and Law believes his “personal relationship” with the player was the key to getting the deal over the line.

“People will make their assumptions about it all and I will let them get on with it,” Law said.

“It’s not something that bothers me, I know the situation and I am pleased to have Adam here.

“I think I have been an influence on his career, right back from our times at Barwell. I have helped him get moves to three or four clubs over the last few years and he has gone on to prove himself at a high level.

“There is a personal relationship there and I am not sure any other club at our level would have been able to attract him, simply for that reason.”

Law, meanwhile, was pleased with Cunnington’s display after he was thrown straight into the starting line-up for the clash at Banbury.

“I thought he did well, he produced a decent individual performance,” the Poppies boss added.

“We need that extra bit of physicality in the team and I thought he brought that at the weekend.”