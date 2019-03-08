Law's expecting the right response from Poppies

Marcus Law believes his Kettering Town players have more than one reason to provide a big response to their midweek defeat when they take on Banbury United at Latimer Park tomorrow (Saturday).

The Poppies’ seven-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night after a stoppage-time goal from Kyle Perry gave play-off chasing Coalville Town a 3-2 victory.

The game represented the first of two that Kettering had in hand on second-placed Stourbridge and the loss means they go into this weekend still holding an eight-point advantage at the top of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

With the Glassboys not in action tomorrow , the Poppies will get another chance to extend their lead at the summit as they bid for automatic promotion after missing out in the play-offs last season.

However, Law’s team will be coming up against a Banbury side who inflicted a humbling 4-1 defeat on them in the reverse fixture in December.

There are certainly no signs of panic in the Poppies ranks following their midweek setback.

And Law is hoping that, with all the incentives in front of them, his players will deliver the appropriate response.

“It’s one loss in eight and it’s still in our our hands,” the Poppies boss said.

“We know the job we have got to do and we are confident that it will happen.

“It was a sloppy night on Tuesday and we have to bounce back. I am more than confident with the boys that they will respond in the right manner.

“We felt a bit aggrieved with the performance against Banbury. The result wasn’t good that day.

“So we are going to do our utmost to try to turn that on its head.

“And we will just try to get back to doing what we have done well all season and that’s bouncing back from a poor result and going on a good run.”

Law, meanwhile, looks set to resist the temptation to look outside of his squad to help cover the absence of striker Aaron O’Connor for the next three matches.

The frontman is set to serve a suspension after he was sent-off during the win at Lowestoft while Adam Cunnington has been “unavailable” for the last two matches.

That leaves Holman and top scorer Rhys Hoenes as the only obvious striking options but Law insists he is happy with that.

“We will look at one or two things but if you’re saying to me we have got Rhys and Dan up top then I am more than comfortable with that,” the Kettering manager added.

“We started the season off with just Rhys himself so we have got more than enough in there.”