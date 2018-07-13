Law's delight at double swoop as Kelly returns to Poppies

Kettering Town have boosted their squad with the surprise return of Marcus Kelly.

And the Poppies have also added to their defensive ranks with the arrival of centre-half Declan Towers from Barwell as the summer building continues.

Kelly originally joined Kettering in 2009 and went on to become a firm favourite on the terraces as he made 88 appearances for the club before going on to play for the likes of Mansfield Town, Oxford United and Forest Green Rovers.

Last season, he made over 40 appearances for Wrexham in the Vanarama National League but has now dropped down two levels to play for Kettering in the forthcoming Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central campaign.

And boss Marcus Law, for whom Kelly played during his first stint at Kettering and at Tamworth, said circumstances had given him the chance to make his move.

“It’s similar to when we got Rene Howe, you have to understand the circumstances,” Law, whose team begin their pre-season friendly programme at Wisbech Town tomorrow (Saturday), said.

“It gets to the point in a person’s life when they have to make decisions for the future.

“Marcus made the decision that he wanted to be more local and I was aware of that and jumped in there.

“I have had experience of this with players like Aaron O’Connor who are looking to move on to things outside of football while still playing.

“And in some situations I have been able to find players work within my network as they move away from the professional game.

“Players have to make decisions and, ultimately, Marcus has played for me before so we know what to expect from each other, he is a player I trust implicitly.

“I know he will give us everything and the fans know that themselves from the time he was here before.

“Circumstances have allowed this to happen and I am pleased he is back.

“Declan has come here under a massive influence of (assistant-manager) Richard Lavery and he has looked good.

“He’s a good athlete, he’s very mobile and we have already seen the hard work he is willing to put in.

“He is the sort of player who can cover any job defensively so it’s good to have that versatility.

“We are very comfortable and confident in what we are doing with the building of the squad at the moment and it is coming together nicely.”

Law was also able to deliver further good news with full-back Durrell Berry now “a week away” from match action following his recovering from an Achilles injury suffered during last season.

And left-sided player James Brighton is around five weeks away from action as he continues his rehabilitation from an operation on his knee.