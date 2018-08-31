Law: Poppies a good place to be at the moment

Marcus Law believes his Kettering Town players have only added to a “feel-good factor” at the club with their impressive start to the new season.

The Poppies head into September and a trip to Stratford Town with an early five-point lead at the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central after a perfect start in August.

Kettering made it five wins from as many games with a 5-1 success over Bedworth United at Latimer Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

The game attracted a crowd of 845 – the second time the Poppies have had an 800-plus attendance in just three home matches so far this season.

With ground improvements, including the installation of a new fence around the perimeter of Latimer Park, continuing, the Burton Latimer base appears to be feeling more and more like home.

And Law believes there is a renewed sense of optimism around the club, something that has only increased with the flying start his team have made on the pitch.

“There is definitely a feel-good factor,” the Kettering manager said.

“I am really, really happy with the group of players and the performances and the responses they are giving.

“I am really happy with the staff and how they are conducting their business.

“The fans have been very welcoming to the new players and very supportive. And we have given them the performances that get them on a high.

“And when you see the improvements being made around the ground, you can see things moving forward.

“That raises the optimism, people start getting here a bit earlier and are really starting to feel at home here.

“I can’t say enough good words about everyone from the owner, to the kitman, to the groundsman through to the supporters.

“It’s a good place to be at the moment.”

Stratford have picked up just one win from their five matches so far and that came on the opening day of the season as they beat St Neots Town 1-0.

But Law knows his team will be in for a tough test against Darren Byfield’s outfit.

“Darren will have a good, technical side and they will have a lot of pace,” the Poppies boss added.

“They will be respectful to us and they will definitely have a gameplan.

“Knowing Darren, he will want to go for it and he will feel he has the personal to go and get a win.

“We will regroup and look at everything and go in with a positive attitude.

“But we know that if we don’t turn up, we will get done.”