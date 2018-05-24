Law pays tribute to the departing Poppies duo

Marcus Law has paid tribute to Mitch Austin and John Ramshaw after they both left Kettering Town following the end of last season.

Austin came in as assistant-manager last summer while Ramshaw remained with the club as first-team coach having worked with boss Law during the previous campaign.

Both played key roles in helping the Poppies to finish fourth with an incredible 97 in the Evo-Stik South League Premier, although the campaign ended in disappointment as they lost 3-1 to Slough Town in the play-off semi-finals.

The club had already confirmed that Law would be staying on to lead them into the new Central division at Step Three next season.

“Everyone did a fantastic job last season and everyone had their own individual journeys,” the Poppies boss said.

“Both guys expressed that they wanted to look for pastures new while everyone always has their own personal circumstances to deal with as well.

“But both of them did a fantastic job for us and I am sure they will do so again wherever they go.

“Mitch coming into the first-team staff was always going to be a learning journey for him.

“He has learned a lot and we have learned from him.

“He has his own goal and vision and there will only be support from me personally for him wherever his journey takes him.

“With John, I think he is looking for something a bit nearer to his home.

“I don’t think people realise the toll all the travelling of last season took on everyone.

“And while we know we will be in the new Central division for next season, the travelling will still play a part and it can have a big effect on people.”

So with two of the coaching staff having departed, has Law got immediate plans in place to replace them?

“At this moment in time, no,” he replied.

“There are discussions going on at boardroom level as everyone begins to turn their attention to next season.

“But it is still extremely early. There are a lot of days before pre-season and there is plenty of time to deal with what we need to deal with.”