Law pays tribute to 'fantastic' Solkhon

Marcus Law paid tribute to Brett Solkhon after he made his 500th appearance for Kettering Town.

The legendary centre-half first joined the Poppies back in 2003 and, despite leaving to play for both Corby Town and Brackley Town, he then returned to Kettering for two more spells – the latest of which is still ongoing.

The 35-year-old produced a typically battling display to help secure a 1-0 success over King’s Lynn Town to mark his personal milestone on New Year’s Day as Kettering moved to the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

And Law, who also managed the player during his spell as Poppies boss in 2010, believes Solkhon would be closing in on Roger Ashby’s appearance record of 662 if he hadn’t left for the two spells away from the club.

“For Brett to reach 500 games for the club is just a fantastic achievement,” Law said.

“I have only ever had one other player who has done that and that was Chris Slater at Chasetown. It’s just nice to see that there are some players out there who are not hopping and jumping around.

“In fairness to Brett, I think he only moved away when the club was in turmoil and it was the level that drove him to move elsewhere.

“If that hadn’t happened then he would be knocking of the door on Roger Ashby’s record.

“But for Brett, it happened the right way on New Year’s Day and us going to the top of the league."