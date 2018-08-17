Law keen for Poppies to make it home sweet home again

Marcus Law knows Kettering Town will need to replicate their home form from last season if they are to be among the challengers again this time around.

The Poppies have made an encouraging start to the new Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central campaign with back-to-back wins as they followed up a 1-0 success at Hitchin Town with a 2-1 victory over King’s Lynn Town in front of nearly 900 fans at Latimer Park on Tuesday evening.

Kettering’s big strength in their run to the play-offs last season was their home form as they picked up 19 wins, two draws and just two defeats in 23 league matches on their own pitch.

There will be two less to play this season following the summer restructuring of the leagues but Law wants to try to maintain the same sort of form.

Halesowen Town, who have a win and a loss to their name so far, are the next visitors tomorrow (Saturday) and Law knows no team will be making it easy for his players.

“They will be a strong side,” Law said.

“They lost on Tuesday night so with another away game they might come here and fight to be in the game.

“We will have a look at it but the intensity with which we play is suited to our home games.

“Teams will come here and stifle us, especially when they look at our home form from last season.

“So it is up to us to make sure we keep the energy levels high and make it as tough as possible for every team that comes here.”

The Poppies laid the foundations for last season with a fine start as they won their first six matches of the campaign.

And Law was delighted to see his team make it two wins out of two in midweek against a King’s Lynn side who finished runners-up at this level last season.

Kettering did it without a recognised striker on the pitch with Aaron O’Connor currently ruled out with a knee injury as two Rhys Hoenes penalties proved to be enough.

But Law knows there is room for improvement, especially when it comes to getting more efforts in on their opponents’ goal.

“We started off last year like a bullet train with lots of energy and we have done the same,” the Poppies boss added.

“We have come through another 90 minutes of high intensity football. Yes, there were some dips but I didn’t think there could be any complaints.

“The one thing King’s Lynn might point at is how many shots on goal we had and that is a worry.

“We need to look at the balls coming into the box because if we had got on the end of a couple of quality deliveries then it would have tidied things up.

“We huffed and puffed and made life very difficult for them and we were very threatening in terms of controlling the game in the first half.”