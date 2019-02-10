Law impressed as Poppies make it four in a row

Marcus Law was impressed with what he saw from his title-chasing Kettering Town side as they maintained their good form with a 4-1 success at Redditch United.

The Poppies remain five points clear at the top of the Evo-Stik League Premier Division Central with two games in hand after two goals from Rhys Hoenes and one each for Lindon Meikle and Dan Holman secured a 21st win of the campaign.

Kettering have now won four games in a row but it was the manner in which they completed another victory that left the manager happy.

“I thought it was a good job done,” Law said.

“I asked the boys to go out and show their technical ability, particularly on the 4G surfaces and I would say that for 80 per cent of the game we did that.

“It was a bit peculiar because we were 2-0 up having dominated the play in the first half.

“We knew they would have to change their shape but we have had chances and hit the bar in the first 10 minutes after half-time as well. We could have been out of sight.

“They blocked our full-backs in for a time and they got the goal and we had to withstand a bit of pressure but we didn’t panic and I really felt that, overall, our quality showed itself.

“I asked the lads to play with a bit more relaxation and they did that. There was some very good play and we were well worth the win.”

Law accepts his team are now in a “commanding position” at the top of the table as the business end of the season approaches.

But he insists no-one at Kettering will be taking their eye off the prize.

The Poppies boss added: “If we keep everything like it is in terms of results at the moment to the end of the season then it will be job done. But we all know football isn’t that simple.

“It’s all about getting our results right and then letting everyone else do what they need to do.

“We are certainly in a commanding position but no-one here is taking anything for granted.”