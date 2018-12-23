Law hits back at his critics after Poppies thump Hitchin

Marcus Law fired back at his critics after Kettering Town claimed a thumping 5-0 victory over Hitchin Town by insisting: “We are all in it and we all want the same thing.”

The Poppies boss had come in for some heavy criticism following last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Banbury United, which left them four points behind Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central table.

Brett Solkhon's first penalty nestles in the corner of the net

But Kettering came roaring back at Latimer Park as magnificent first-half strikes from Lindon Meikle and Michael Richens and further goals from Dan Holman and Brett Solkhon, with a brace from the penalty spot, got things back on track.

The four-point gap remains with Kettering still having three games in hand as they now gear up for a trip to struggling Bedworth United on Boxing Day.

Law felt he was the victim of some “insults” from individuals in the wake of that loss at Banbury.

And while he accepts that criticism is part and parcel of being a football manager, he felt the line had been crossed by some.

Lindon Meikle lets fly with a stunning strike, which gave the Poppies the lead against Hitchin

In a lengthy post-match interview, Law said: “I don’t agree with being insulted. I feel I do a lot of work for the club, over and above what I should do and I do that because I love this club and want to take it forward.

“I don’t think I am justified in receiving the insults. The criticism is part of the game, I accept that. But it’s also easy to criticise after the events have happened.

“Last week at Banbury, a side who rotate the ball, play out from the back and try to play through the thirds, they didn’t do that. They were time-wasting from the start and if I had known that would be their approach then we may have done something different.

“And then we didn’t adapt to the conditions. Individually, the players didn’t do it for me and certain people made wrong decisions which meant I got brought to task. Fine, I understand that and I put that challenge to the players this weekend and they delivered for me.

Michael Richens takes the congratulations after his long-range effort put Kettering 2-0 up

“We are all in it and we all want the same thing. Every single one of us wants what is best for Kettering.

“But insults towards me and my players are not justified. Criticisms, fine. Insults are not needed at this level of football.

“We are part-time footballers and managers and we all have to go to work and do what we have to do. And I think sometimes certain individuals forget that.

“I will make more decisions that are incorrect, I will make mistakes like every player. Like every person going to work, you’ll make a mistake.

“You put a t-shirt on and it starts raining, you’ve made a mistake. Do you have someone shouting at you and abusing you for making that mistake? No.

“I have gone off social media completely. It’s great for news feeds, for the media to get the word out there and for networking.

“Unfortunately, the weakness of it is that it gives those who hide behind a name and think they know better a voice.

“If it’s Jose Mourinho behind there slaughtering me then fine because he’s done more than I have ever achieved.

“We are still in and around the top but I have still got people ridiculing me.

“Having said all that, I have to thank whoever it was on social media in the aftermath of last weekend because they were part of the reason why those players played for me and the club.”

Law reacted to the defeat at Banbury by making four changes to his starting line-up with Durrell Berry not included in the squad while Declan Towers was missing after falling ill on Friday night.

And he also revealed the players and staff held a meeting during the week to ensure they got themselves “moving forward again”.

“Questions have been brought in following the results leading up this game and rightly so,” he added.

“There was a staff and players meeting and it brought up a few things the players didn’t think they were doing themselves, things the staff weren’t doing and we looked at what was working and what wasn’t.

“It was a question of trying to get ourselves moving forward again and it seems to have rejuvenated and refocused everyone.

“We looked at things that have changed in terms of the way teams are setting up against us and the conditions and we have now put in a workmanlike performance and got a good result.

“We weren’t as open on the counter-attack as we have been and when a team comes to stay in the game you need an element of luck or a moment of sublime quality and that’s what we got with the first goal and it changed the complex of the game.

“All of a sudden, they had to come at us and when that happens it leaves them susceptible and that’s why the scoreline has ended up like it has.

“We have put it to bed but now we have to do it for the rest of the month.”