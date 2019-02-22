Law happy to deal in cliches for Poppies' run-in

Marcus Law won’t apologise for using “all the old cliches” as the excitement continues to build at Kettering Town.

The Poppies return to Latimer Park to take on Rushall Olympic tomorrow (Saturday) having made it five wins in a row after they came from a goal down to beat St Ives Town 2-1 last weekend.

The latest success saw Law’s team maintain their five-point advantage over Stourbridge at the top of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central while still having two games in hand on their nearest rivals.

The situation is now clear. If the Poppies can pick up 26 points from their remaining 12 matches then they will be crowned champions.

But while fans will be looking ahead to see where those points might come from, Law insists he and his players can’t look any further than their next match as they bid to keep up a timely winning run.

“I said a little while ago that we need to be matching what Stourbridge are doing for the time being and I think that remains the case,” the Poppies boss said.

“The gap to the rest of the teams after that is quite big at the moment and you would be looking at us losing half of our games that we have got left to get other clubs back into it.

“At the present time, we don’t look like a team that will do that. But we also know that football is football and you can never take anything for granted.

“We have to keep putting the effort in and maintaining the consistency we have had in the last few weeks because that has been the big thing for us.

“I am afraid all the old cliches come into play here. We are just concentrating on the next match and we are focused on Rushall Olympic.

“We want to come back home and try to put some more points on the board.”