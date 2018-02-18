Law hails Kettering's 'professional and enjoyable' display

Marcus Law was impressed with a “professional and enjoyable performance” as Kettering Town strengthened their grip on a play-off place in the Evo-Stik South League Premier with a 6-0 thrashing of Bishop’s Stortford at Latimer Park.

The Poppies did their damage in a devastating first half as Mathew Stevens and Aaron O’Connor both scored twice while Brett Solkhon also converted a penalty to make it 5-0 before the break while the visitors were also reduced to 10 men.

Orrin Pendley added the sixth in the second period as Kettering returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion in their first league outing since the 4-3 defeat at Royston Town.

The win means Law’s team remain firmly in control of their own destiny as far as a top-five finish is concerned.

And the Poppies boss said: “It was a very professional and very enjoyable performance.

“I thought our start was excellent. We missed a fair few chances to begin with but the work ethic, the quality and the endeavour from the players was fantastic.

“The front three were very good with their movement and we didn’t give them any kind of opportunity to get a foothold in the game.

“They have picked up some good results against some good teams during this season. They are no mugs and I think they were a bit surprised by what we did to them.

“We were all a bit disappointed that we have only scored one goal in the second half but they set out to make sure the second half was 0-0 and restore a bit of pride.

“We would liked to have been ruthless but we made some early changes with the tough game on Tuesday night in mind.

“We have come away with a clean sheet and six goals so we have to be more than happy with what we have done.”

Law’s attention is now turning to Tuesday night as he and his players make the long trek to take on Tiverton Town in a re-arranged match.

The Poppies boss is hoping all of his squad will be available for the early departure as they look to pick up another crucial result in their bid to secure a play-off place.

“The first challenge with a game like that in midweek is making sure we have everyone available,” Law added.

“Everyone will be coming back to me in the next 24 to 48 hours to confirm everything and, with the position we are in and what we hope to achieve, I think our players’ employers are being more sympathetic than if it was a mid-table game.

“The good news is that there were no injuries so we are clear aside from the long-term problems with James Brighton, Durrell Berry and Ben Milnes.

“And I think it’s worth pointing out just how well we have done without those players.

“They were all involved in the great run we had at the start of the season and to lose boys of their quality would hurt most teams so we have to be pleased that we are right in the thick of things, even without them.”