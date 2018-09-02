Law hails a good victory as Poppies march on

Marcus Law labelled Kettering Town’s 3-1 success at Stratford Town as “a very good win” as they maintained their perfect start to the new season.

The Poppies scored three excellent goals through Ben Milnes, Gary Stohrer and Dion Kelly-Evans to make it six wins out of six and maintain their five-point advantage at the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central.

Poppies boss Marcus Law gives out some instructions from the sidelines

But the afternoon didn’t come without its setbacks as Kelly-Evans was sent-off for a lunge on former Kettering man Will Grocott in the second half.

The Poppies saw things out with few concerns, however. Much to the delight of their manager.

“It was a very good win,” Law said.

“The first half was very even. We weren’t quite at it and you are not going to be on your game every week but we did manage to step things up and get hold of the ball.

Ben Milnes' shot finds the net to give the Poppies the lead at Stratford

“We got in front thanks to a great goal from Ben but within five minutes we had a bit of a mishap at the back and let them in.

“To be honest, they are probably the best side we have played so far in that they looked like they could hurt us at any given time.

“But we started to shift the ball well and Gary has come up with a very good goal and that changed my team talk at half-time.

“We were very good at the start of the second half and we had some good chances and some good passages of play.

“And we got the goal, which was an immense strike from Dion and that really gave us a grip on things.

“Obviously the red card stopped us in our tracks. It was a bit of short pass from Brett Solkhon and Dion, being the committed player he is, has done what he felt he had to do to win the ball but I don’t think he really left the referee with much choice.

“From then on, it was just a case of making sure we were organised. We were and we kept control of the situation to see the game out.”

Law knows there is plenty of belief flowing through the club after the impressive start to the new campaign.

But he will have to rethink things again for next Sunday’s FA Cup first qualifying round clash at Romford with Kelly-Evans starting a three-match ban while Lindon Meikle will be sitting out the second of his current suspension.

“We have won six games and everyone is smiling and everyone has the belief,” the Poppies boss added.

“I look at it and we have had six wins without Aaron O’Connor and two without Lindon Meikle and they are both hugely influential players.

“We have to look at a few things now because we will be without Dion because of suspension but we know we have players who can shift positions and do a job for us.

“We will have a good look at things and make sure we are ready for the FA Cup next weekend.”