Law disappointed as Poppies are undone in 'crazy game'

Marcus Law described Kettering Town’s 4-3 defeat at Royston Town as a “crazy game” as his team’s Evo-Stik South League Premier title hopes suffered a setback.

In a topsy-turvy encounter, the Poppies took an early lead through Lindon Meikle, only to fall 2-1 behind before Mathew Stevens levelled before half-time.

Royston regained the lead before Brett Solkhon equalised from the penalty spot, however it was the hosts who won it late on.

The defeat has left the Poppies five points behind leaders King’s Lynn Town while second-placed Weymouth also won and Hereford leapfrogged Kettering into third place with a 4-2 success at Farnborough.

“It was a crazy game and that can be summed up when you consider that the goals we have conceded have come from two deflections, a penalty and an own-goal,” Law said.

“It was a strange one because, aside from four minutes, I thought we looked quite comfortable in the first half and we probably should have gone in 3-2 up after getting back to 2-2.

“As a manager and as a staff, you always try to do the right thing and at 3-3 we were getting overrun in midfield. The players had done a good job up until that point and we made a change just to try to sure things up.

“We were then really unfortunate to concede the own-goal and then we were scrambling around trying to find a way back again.

“But when we look at the game as a whole, we have missed a number of good opportunities and, having scored three goals, we are obviously very disappointed to come away with nothing.”

As far as the picture at the top of the table is concerned, Law insists his team can’t dwell on the defeat as they now look ahead to the NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final against AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Latimer Park on Tuesday night before hosting Tiverton Town, another team looking to force their way into the play-off picture, next weekend.

“There’s lots going on,” he added.

“I thought we had one of the toughest games again out of the teams at the top end.

“Slough were like us in that they were playing another of the teams trying to force their way into the play-offs (Tiverton) and just to make it interesting, both of them teams have won.

“We have games in hand on a couple of sides and it’s important we take advantage of those when they come around.

“And, of course, we play Royston at home a week on Tuesday so we have to make sure we cancel out this defeat in that game.

“There’s lots happening at the top of the table and we have to park this one up. It was a crazy game but can’t dwell on it. We have to move on and be ready for the next challenge.”