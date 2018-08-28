Law delighted as Poppies 'up the ante'

Marcus Law was pleased to see Kettering Town “up the ante” as they made it five wins in a row to keep up their fine start to the new Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central season.

The Poppies fell behind to bottom side Bedworth United thanks to Daniel Dubidat’s early effort but hit back to lead through Marcus Kelly and a Dion Kelly-Evans’ first goal for the club.

Marcus Law and Ben Toseland enjoy the Poppies' bank holiday success

But Kettering stepped things up in the second half and further goals from Ben Milnes, Rhys Hoenes and Kelly completed a 5-1 success in front of over 800 fans at Latimer Park.

The Poppies will go into the new month with a perfect record intact and while Law is delighted with the start his team have had, he knows there is plenty of work to do.

The Kettering manager said: “I was worried going into the game, we were playing the team at the bottom of the league, it was a banana skin and they were a wounded animal after they had a disappointing result on Saturday.

“They had a gameplan and we didn’t start too well, we certainly weren’t as focused as we have been. They got in on a good run and I was disappointed their lad got a free shot in on goal.

Rhys Hoenes celebrates after scoring Kettering's fourth goal

“But it woke us up a wee bit and it was a sublime finish from Marcus.

“We needed to up the ante in the second half, we needed to be five yards higher and we had to be ruthless.

“They gave me all of that and credit to them for coming through August with a 100 per cent record.

“I am overjoyed with what we have done this month but that is all parked up now.

“We have got a September ahead of us where there won’t be as many league games but we also have a competition (FA Cup) that we want to do well in so we have to be ready for that.”

Law, meanwhile, piled the praise on man-of-the-match Kelly who produced another outstanding display but the Poppies boss admitted there were others also worthy of a mention.

“That’s why I have always wanted him (Kelly) at the club and why I have stayed in contact with him for a long, long time,” Law added.

“It’s not just because of the football, he’s a great lad and someone I can trust and someone I know is out there for the right reasons. He came up with the goods again. He is making the difference.

“But there were other great performances. Rhys is stepping up for us in that position.

“And I thought Dion was excellent. He is another lad who has come in and given us solid performances.”