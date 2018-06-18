Lavery and Bastock join Poppies coaching team

Kettering Town have confirmed their new-look backroom team for next season.

The previous campaign, which saw the Poppies’ promotion hopes ended in the Evo-Stik South League Premier play-off semi-final, ended with the departure of all of Marcus Law’s staff with Mitch Austin, John Ramshaw, Jim Freeman, Craig Mander and goalkeeper coach James Alger all moving on.

Paul Bastock is Kettering Town's new goalkeeping coach

Kettering are now gearing up for a new season in a new division as they are set to take their place in the Southern League Central and there will be new faces in the dugout.

Former Hinckley United, Nuneaton Town and Corby Town midfielder Richard Lavery has been confirmed as Law’s assistant-manager.

And goalkeeping legend Paul Bastock, who set a new record of 1,277 first-class appearances during last season, will rejoin the Poppies - for whom he played in the 1990s - as goalkeeper coach.

Lavery said: “I have known Marcus and played against his sides for a long time now, as I have against Kettering in the past.

“I know what this club means to the fans and having met Marcus and Ritchie (owner Jeune) we had an excellent meeting regarding the future plans for the club.

“I hopefully will bring something a little different to the club and I am delighted to help push such a famous club back up the pyramid structure.”

And Bastock added: “I am delighted, really buzzing with this opportunity with Kettering, who I regard as my first club, as I had my first full season of football under Peter Morris.

“I do have an affinity with the club. I had a great meeting with Marcus and Ritchie and was really impressed with their visions for the future.

“First, of course, is to repeat and better last season with promotion, taking the club another step forward to National Leagues. It feels really great to be back involved, I cannot wait to get started."