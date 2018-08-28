Kettering Town 5 Bedworth United 1 - Five Things We Learned

Kettering Town kept up their perfect start to the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central season with a big win over Bedworth United - their fifth victory in a row.

But what did we learn?

Dion Kelly-Evans has impressed for Kettering Town and grabbed his first goal for the club on Bank Holiday Monday

The Poppies came from a goal down to win, another test was passed.

This was a topic for discussion when I spoke with a couple of Kettering fans ahead of the game. ‘It will be interesting to see what happens if we go a goal down’, remarked one of them. I concurred and within six minutes of the game starting, we had the answer. People can give me ‘it was only Bedworth’ all they want. But the visitors started brightly and got their noses in front. However, the response was swift and decisive. No sooner than the voices of discontent were being warmed up, the Poppies levelled and then went in front and didn’t really look back after it. Put a tick in that particular box.

Marcus Kelly is a National League footballer playing at Step 3.

I’m not sure how Kettering pulled this signing off (I don’t go for the idea that the player is on thousands of pounds a week as some would have you believe) and I don’t think their supporters will care if Marcus Kelly carries on like he has started.

It’s obvious that he is far too good for this level but it’s a real pleasure to watch it.

While his general play was, on the whole, fine, it was his finishing that caught the eye this time.

The half-volley he guided into the top corner for the equaliser was superb and then he produced a moment of downright audacity to round things off as he sent the visiting goalkeeper and a couple of his team-mates in the wrong direction before calmly lofting the ball into the net.

Whatever the club did to get him back has been well worth it so far and if he stays fit, the chances of Kettering sustaining this current form will only increase.

Dion Kelly-Evans, the find of the season?

The Poppies may well have found themselves a little gem here. The former Coventry City full-back made such an impression during pre-season that he has been thrust straight into the starting XI and he hasn’t really put a foot wrong since.

Quick, energetic, strong in the tackle and able to deliver from wide areas, the young man seems to have it all.

And, despite possibly being the shortest player on the field, he popped up with Kettering’s second goal with a header most strikers would be proud of.

It’s early days in his Poppies career but he’s been very impressive so far.

There appears to be renewed interest at Latimer Park.

I say this one with a pinch of salt, knowing full well that, in general, it is the results that ultimately decide just how busy the turnstiles are.

But the Poppies have to be pleased with their attendances at Latimer Park in the first three games.

876 for King’s Lynn Town, 628 for Halesowen Town and then 845 for this bank holiday clash.

Attendances well up, year on year already.

Maybe it’s the new fence that has been installed at Latimer Park, it has certainly made it feel more like a proper football stadium and has been funded, in the main, by fans and sponsors.

Maybe the Burton Latimer base is finally feeling like home for the Kettering fans.

Or maybe it is simply down to the fact that Marcus Law’s team have started like a house on fire.

Either way, big crowds are what everyone wants to see apart from the opposition, perhaps. All the more reason to keep going then.

Winning breeds confidence, confidence eventually breeds success.

It’s hard not to state the obvious sometimes but winning does breed confidence and confidence breeds success.

And Kettering are already heading in the right direction on all counts.

I am sure everyone associated with the club are continually having to remind themselves that it is early days. Only five games have been played.

But the Poppies must have known that if they went somewhere close to the form they showed during the last campaign again then they would be in with a decent chance.

The have started this season like the last but this time, no-one has gone with them as yet.

The run will end eventually and others will catch up, that’s football. It’s bound to happen.

But the longer the Poppies can keep up a winning and unbeaten run, the harder they will make it for everyone else, even at this early stage.