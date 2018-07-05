Kettering secure Hoenes and Stohrer

Kettering Town’s summer building has continued with two more of last season’s squad agreeing to stay on for another campaign.

Winger Rhys Hoenes and utility man Gary Stohrer will both be part of the Poppies squad for the forthcoming Evo-Stik South League Central season.

Hoenes became a regular for Kettering during last season’s run to the play-offs as he made 56 appearances, scoring 10 goals along the way.

Stohrer who, like Hoenes, joined the club last summer played 42 times last season, filling in a number of positions.

They join Brett Solkhon, Ben Toseland, Ben Bradshaw and Jack O’Connor in agreeing to stay on while Craig Westcarr remains the only new arrival this summer so far.