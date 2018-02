Kettering Town's Evo-Stik South League Premier match with Royston Town tonight (Tuesday) has been called off.

The matchday official carried out an inspection of the Latimer Park pitch this afternoon and postponed the fixture.

A statement from the club said: "The matchday referee, having inspected the pitch this afternoon, has called tonight's game against Royston off, due to an unfit pitch."

The Poppies are due to be back in action on Saturday when they entertain Bishop's Stortford.