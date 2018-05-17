Kettering extend deal with pallets company

Kettering Town have extended their sponsorship deal with BM Pallets for a further three seasons.

The company is run by long-time Poppies fan Brian Martin while legendary defender Craig Norman is a manager at the firm.

The deal will see the Poppies carry the BM Pallets name on their first-team and replica shirts for the next three seasons.

Poppies chairman David Mahoney said: “This extension shows just how committed BM Pallets are to the club and I can’t thank Brian Martin enough for his continued support.

“We are delighted to announce this extension as not only does it secure our main sponsor but also allows us to plan for the future with a company that has done so much for our club.”

Martin, who also sponsored the club’s player of the year awards, added: “I was a ball boy at the club when Big Ron Atkinson was in charge and a few years later I found myself as bar manager of the Tinhat Social Club when Peter Mallinger was the chairman.

“I never imagined all those years ago that my company would one day be Kettering Town’s main sponsor.

“I was hoping we’d get promoted this season but it wasn’t to be but I am already looking forward to next season.”