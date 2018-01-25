Kettering assistant Mitch to step into the ring in the name of charity

Kettering Town assistant-manager Mitch Austin will swap football for boxing for one night next month.

Austin, who was appointed as Marcus Law’s number two last summer, will step into the boxing ring on February 16 and it will all be for a good cause.

The Poppies’ assistant-boss will be donating the profits he makes from tickets he sells for the show and money raised from a Just Giving page to Great Ormond Street Hospital after one his twin boys was treated there following a heart operation required after he was born.

And while being in the squared circle will be a new experience for Austin, it’s a “challenge” he is looking forward to.

“The profits from the tickets I sell will go to Great Ormond Street Hospital and I have set up a Just Giving page as well for anyone wanting to make donations,” Austin, who will have support from people from the club on fight night, said.

“It’s a great cause. One of my twins spent some time there after he had to have a heart operation when he was born and I saw for myself the incredible work that goes on there.

“I have never boxed before so I see this as a challenge.

“It’s a chance for me to do something different and, at the same time, raise money for a cause very close to my heart.”

Austin will be fighting at the ‘The Gloves Are Off 2’ show at Perdiswell Leisure Centre in Worcester on Friday, February 16.

Standard tickets are priced at £35 and tickets for a table are £45 each and anyone who would like to buy tickets should email to mitchaustin1988@yahoo.com

Alternatively, if you would like to make a donation, visit the Just Giving page by clicking here