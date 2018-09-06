Jack of all trades Stohrer hopes Poppies can keep on winning

Gary Stohrer is hoping Kettering Town can continue their winning run when they get their Emirates FA Cup campaign under way this weekend.

The Poppies have started the new season like a house on fire with six wins out of six, which has given them an early five-point lead at the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central.

But their focus is now on the world’s most famous club knockout competition.

Kettering face a potentially tricky first qualifying round tie at Bostik League North Division side Romford on Sunday with the game having to be switched due to the hosts ground-sharing with East Thurrock United.

The Poppies reached the fourth qualifying round last season but lost out in a replay against Nantwich Town at Latimer Park.

And Stohrer, who has been delighted with the fine start to the new campaign, is keen to go at least one better in the FA Cup this time.

“It has been a brilliant start and exactly what we wanted, it can’t get any better than what we have done so far,” he said.

“We started in the same way last year but there were four or five teams who were doing the same and that’s how it went pretty much all the way through.

“Looking at the league this season, it looks like teams are beating each other taking points off each other.

“That bodes well for us after the start we have had. It doesn’t look like there will be four or five teams who will run away from the rest.

“We are just really happy with the way we have started and we have to keep doing what we are doing.

“We want to keep winning games, whether that is in the FA Cup or the league.

“We got to within one game of the first round proper last year and we want to do well in it again.

“Hopefully we can go one better and keep up the winning run.”

Stohrer grabbed his first goal of the season in the 3-1 victory at Stratford Town last weekend.

The utility man, who started out at Irchester United, has played in a number of positions since joining the club last summer but has made himself a first-team regular this season.

And he is happy to play anywhere if it means he can continue to contribute.

“Last season it was quite tough. I had to bide my time and then, when the opportunity came up, I tried to take it,” Stohrer added.

“This year, I got that opportunity nice and early and I feel I have done quite well and repaid the faith the gaffer has shown in me.

“We have got a brilliant squad so the competition for places is there so you have to maintain your high standards.

“I guess I am one of those who can do a job in a few positions and that can sometimes work in your favour and against you because it may mean swapping around a bit.

“But as long as I am playing games and contributing to the team then I will be happy.”