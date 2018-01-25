Injured Durrell signs a deal with Poppies

Durrell Berry has signed a contract with Kettering Town, despite the defender being set to miss the remainder of this season.

The right-back suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the Poppies’ 4-3 victory at Farnborough in November.

Berry had been an impressive performer up until that point and his injury sparked a fundraising campaign led by his team-mates, which saw over £2,000 donated to him before Christmas.

Now the club have signed Berry up on a deal to help support him through the injury.

The contract runs until the end of the current campaign but with an option for a further year.

A statement from the club said: “We are delighted to announce that Durrell Berry has been signed on contract until the end of the season, with an option for a further 12 months.

“Durrell suffered a bad injury at Farnborough in November,which will probably mean that he will miss the rest of this season.

“However, we wish to support him through this injury and help him financially.

“Prior to the injury, Durrell had been a key defender and team member and his popularity within the club was perfectly demonstrated when a player-led appeal was supported by the fans and raised over £2,000 to help him over Christmas.”