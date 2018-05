Kettering Town were dumped out of the Evo-Stik South League Premier play-offs on a hugely disappointing night in Slough.

The Poppies lost 3-1 to see all their season’s work come to nothing.

Aaron O’Connor’s first-half goal ensured they went in to the break level at 1-1.

But the home side scored twice more and a devastated Kettering were left to reflect on what might have been.

Peter Short was there to photograph a grim night for the Poppies.