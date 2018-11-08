Holman wants to repay the faith with Poppies

Dan Holman is looking forward to a fresh challenge with Kettering Town.

The striker signed for the Poppies earlier this week and scored twice on his debut as they beat King’s Lynn Town 5-1 in the second round of the Southern League Challenge Cup at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

Northampton-born Holman, who started his career at Cogenhoe United and went on to play for the likes of Cheltenham Town and Colchester United in the Football League, joined the Poppies after leaving Vanarama National League side Aldershot Town.

The 28-year-old will now be in line to feature again when Kettering head to Stamford in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday.

And with the Poppies already sitting at the top of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, Holman is hoping he can add something more to what he believes is already an impressive squad.

“It was a big decision for me to step out of full-time football but I wanted to be closer to home and I want to start enjoying my football again,” the striker said.

“This was the perfect opportunity.

“I have been impressed with everyone here and I just hope to repay their faith in me. I look forward to the challenge.

“I am only 28, I feel fresh and one of the big pulls for me was that Kettering want to go up and I want to win things and this club is in a great position to do so.

“The boys have been doing brilliantly so I will keep doing what I need to do. It’s a good squad and the players will be pushing each other.

“It’s always tough to get into a winning side but hopefully I can add to what is already here.”

Holman, meanwhile, was pleased with his first appearance in Kettering colours on Tuesday night – his first match action for month.

He added: “It was a good run-out. I had only trained with the lads once so I am just getting to know the relationship and what people like to do. But it was a good start.

“I didn’t play for a few weeks at Aldershot and then this move was going through so I have missed a fair amount of time. It was good to be back out there.

“We had a bit of a shaky start but it was a professional performance from everyone.”