Goalkeeper White commits to Poppies

Kettering Town’s summer building appears to be nearing completion after goalkeeper Paul White became the latest to commit himself to the club for the new season.

The stopper has made 71 appearances for the club since joining in September 2016 and he enjoyed a fine campaign last time out as he kept a club record 20 clean sheets.

He kept another last night (Thursday) as the Poppies picked up a 2-0 win at Gresley FC in their second pre-season friendly of the summer.

A trialist opened the scoring in the second half before a late Orrin Pendley header rounded things off.

Kettering are back in friendly action tomorrow when they head to Stamford before they travel to Coventry Spinx on Tuesday.