Four out of four as Poppies go clear at the top

Kettering Town recovered from a crazy start to make it four wins out of four and maintain their perfect start to the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central season with a 1-0 success at Barwell.

The Poppies looked to be right up against it after just two minutes when Lindon Meikle was sent-off after he wrestled a home player to the ground.

But referee Richard Eley wasn’t done there and he levelled the numbers up after only eight minutes when home defender Eddie Nisevic was also given his marching orders after he brought down Rhys Hoenes who was through on goal.

Owen Story saw an effort saved by Paul White after went through but it was the Poppies who opened the scoring on 35 minutes when Marcus Kelly slotted home at the far post from Hoenes’ cross.

Durrell Berry saw a shot saved by Liam Castle and Gary Stohrer missed a golden chance to make it 2-0 when he missed the target with the goal at his mercy after good work from Hoenes.

There weren’t as many clear-cut chances after the break and the Poppies produced another solid defensive effort to see the game out.

Their 100 per cent record means Marcus Law’s team are now four points clear at the top of the table ahead of Monday afternoon’s home clash with Bedworth United.