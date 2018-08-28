FA Cup: Poppies on the road in first qualifying round

Kettering Town will be on the road against lower-ranked opposition in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Poppies, who reached the fourth qualifying round last season, were handed a trip to Bostik League North Division side Romford in today’s draw.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town will also take on Step 4 opponents, although both clubs must win their preliminary round replays first.

Diamonds face a replay against Deeping Rangers at Hayden Road next Tuesday but if they are successful, they will travel to a familiar foe in the shape of Hayes & Yeading United.

They did battle with them at the top end of the Evo-Stik South League East Division last season and Hayes currently sit in second spot in the Bostik League South Central Division.

That division is also the home of Hertford Town who will visit Steel Park to take on Corby, but only if Steve Kinniburgh’s team are victorious in their replay at Dunstable Town next Tuesday.

The first qualifying round ties are due to be played on Saturday, September 8 with each winning club receiving £6,000 from the FA’s prize fund.