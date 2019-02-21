Experienced players hold the key in Poppies' title bid

Marcus Law believes the experienced players will continue to hold the key for Kettering Town during the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central run-in.

The Poppies made it five wins in a row as they fought back from a goal down at half-time to beat St Ives Town 2-1 last weekend thanks to goals from Aaron O’Connor and Rhys Hoenes.

It has been a timely run of impressive form for Kettering and it has seen them open up a five-point lead at the top of the table while they still have two games in hand on nearest rivals Stourbridge.

Confidence is understandably high within the Poppies squad as they bid to maintain their title bid when they take on Rushall Olympic at Latimer Park on Saturday.

And Law feels the experience in his squad will continue to come to the fore, just like it did last weekend when they found themselves behind at the break.

“There’s a real sense of confidence and belief in there,” the Poppies boss said.

“We are in a good situation because we have a lot of players who have been here before.

“There are lads in there who have won and achieved things and they are guiding the younger players through it.

“We were 1-0 down last weekend and while there was some frustration, there was no-one panicking and that comes down to experience more than anything.”

Kettering were once again backed by a large away following at St Ives and it resulted in the game having the biggest attendance of the day in the division of 639.

And Law is hoping that, after back-to-back away victories, the Poppies fans will be out in force at Latimer Park to help drive his team on.

“There was a crowd of between 600 and 700 at St Ives on Saturday and I don’t know what their regular attendances are but it felt similar to the game at Stourbridge in that there was a majority of Kettering supporters there,” Law added.

“And we need them down at Latimer Park and we need them supporting the boys because they are really grafting at the moment.

“I truly believe the fans can make the cause stronger by making it a hostile environment and making it a pressurised atmosphere for our opponents.

“We need them there making noise, singing their songs and doing their bit.

“We are on a good run. It’s not always going to be plain sailing but what you have got is a team giving it 100 per cent and I think that is all any supporter wants to see.

“It would be great to see a big crowd in on Saturday and we will be doing all we can to try to push on towards the success everyone is craving.”