Dunstable are hit for six as Poppies bounce back

Kettering Town bounced back from their first home league defeat of the season in emphatic style as they hammered bottom side Dunstable Town 6-0 at Latimer Park.

The Poppies’ were rampant throughout the clash and could even afford to miss a penalty as they maintained second place in the Evo-Stik South League Premier going into the festive period.

The Poppies fans celebrate as Rene Howe's shot finds the corner to give them the lead against Dunstable

Marcus Law’s team were dominant in the first half and both Gary Stohrer and Aaron O’Connor were off target before Rene Howe had an effort saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

But Howe did open the scoring when he latched onto a ball through and held off a defender before finding the far corner.

And it was 2-0 before the break when, after Howe’s shot had been cleared off the line for a corner, Tom Marshall thundered home a header for his first goal in Kettering colours.

They had a big chance to make it three towards the end of the half when Rhys Hoenes was brought down in the area.

But, despite sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, O’Connor sent his spot-kick wide of the post.

However, Kettering did make it 3-0 early in the second half when Howe stabbed the ball home following a corner for his second of the afternoon.

The hosts had the ball in the net again but Hoenes was flagged offside as he tapped home Howe’s cross.

But they didn’t have to wait long for the fourth when the ball was worked to Gary Stohrer who finished low into the bottom corner after his first effort was blocked.

Kalern Thomas had appeals for a penalty waved away but, after Paul White had made a fine double save to preserve the clean sheet, the Poppies were awarded a second penalty of the afternoon when substitute Mathew Stevens was fouled.

And Stevens took responsibility to send the spot-kick down the middle.

It was the Peterborough United loanee who completed the scoring as well as he found the net on the rebound after his downward header had struck the crossbar.

That rounded off an excellent day for Kettering whose festive fixtures continue with a trip to St Neots Town on Boxing Day (1pm).