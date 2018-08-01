Diamonds victorious as Poppies and Steelmen both lose out

AFC Rushden & Diamonds left it late to claim their fourth pre-season win as they claimed a 2-0 success at Kempston Rovers in their penultimate summer friendly.

Diamonds opened the scoring late on through trialist Ty Ward before Ben Diamond added the second goal in stoppage-time.

Poppies boss Marcus Law and his assistant Richard Lavery talk things over

Andy Peaks’ team round off their preparations for the new Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central campaign on Saturday when they head to Bishop’s Stortford.

Kettering Town lost their grip on the NFA Maunsell Cup as a strong Peterborough United side secured a 3-0 success at Latimer Park.

The Poppies fell behind when Mathew Stevens, who hit over 30 goals in a successful loan spell with Kettering last season, gave Posh the lead and two goals from Matt Godden secured the silverware for the Sky Bet League One outfit.

Kettering complete their pre-season schedule with another home clash on Saturday against Bedford Town, a match that will be played for the Newlands Shield (1.30pm kick-off).

Action from the clash at Latimer Park

Corby Town also tasted defeat last night (Tuesday) as they went down 3-1 at Grantham Town.

The Steelmen had trialist Dan George in goal for the game but efforts from Morgan Penfold, Cenk Akar and a trialist put Grantham 3-0 up before Elliot Sandy grabbed a late consolation for Corby.

Steve Kinniburgh’s side are back in friendly action at Steel Park on Friday night when they take on a Sheffield Wednesday XI (7pm kick-off).