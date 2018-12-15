Cunnington makes shock return to Poppies

Kettering Town have completed another big signing after it was confirmed that striker Adam Cunnington has re-signed for the club.

The big frontman played for the Poppies under Marcus Law after joining them from Law’s previous club Barwell in 2011 and he went on to make 27 appearances for the club, scoring six goals.

Since then he has gone on to enjoy an impressive non-League career having played for the likes of Dagenham & Redbridge, Alfreton Town, Tamworth, Cambridge United, Ebbsfleet United, Bromley and, most recently, Billericay Town.

Cunnington adds further firepower to the Poppies’ squad in their bid for promotion in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central and he is expected to be in the squad for this afternoon’s (Saturday) clash at Banbury United.