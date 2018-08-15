Boss Marcus impressed by Kettering's work ethic

Marcus Law was full of praise for Kettering Town’s work ethic as they made it two wins out of two with a 2-1 success over King’s Lynn Town.

Two first-half penalties, won and scored by Rhys Hoenes, proved decisive in front of nearly 900 fans at Latimer Park, as Poppies goalkeeper Paul White saved a Michael Clunan penalty before the same player pulled one back for the Linnets after the break.

Poppies boss Marcus Law was pleased with his team's work rate in the win over King's Lynn

But another solid defensive performance saw Kettering home.

They are still having to play without a recognised striker in their side with Aaron O’Connor ruled out due to a knee injury, the full extent of which should be discovered this week.

But Law was delighted with his team’s effort as they maintained their encouraging start to the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central campaign.

“For those who weren’t at Hitchin (1-0 win) on Saturday, it was very similar,” the Poppies boss said.

“We are working our absolute socks off and we are adapting a style and a shape to accommodate a certain loss in personnel and it has worked well for us.

“At times it has been difficult but at other times we have looked very dangerous.

“You could say the first half was all about penalties, I am not sure whether the one they got was one to be honest, but our research worked and we got our reward. Rhys was very composed and took his chances.

“But I thought they struggled with us in the first half when it came to our shape and how we set up our personnel.

“We had the energy in the right areas and we had the likes of Marcus Kelly and Lindon Meikle picking the ball up and using their quality.

“They changed their shape slightly in the second half and we were on the backfoot a fair bit.

“It’s still taken a great strike from distance to beat our goalkeeper and if that’s what it takes to score a goal against us then we will take it.

“The defending was colossal at times. Declan Towers is coming into his own and we are just looking solid. It gives us the foundation to work from.”

The Poppies are back on home soil again on Saturday when they host Halesowen Town.