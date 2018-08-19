Boss Law not getting carried away by Poppies' fine start

Marcus Law insists no-one at Kettering Town will be getting carried away after they rounded of a perfect first week of the season with a 2-0 success over Halesowen Town at Latimer Park.

Goals from Marcus Kelly and substitute Brett Solkhon proved to be enough to make it three wins in a row and the Poppies are now top of the fledgling Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central table with the only 100 per cent record.

Kettering produced another solid defensive effort with goalkeeper Paul White producing a superb second-half save to tip James Roberts’ shot onto the crossbar to help keep his side in front.

And while Law isn’t getting ahead of himself, he believes his team are going about their business in the right way.

“If you were offered the start we’ve had then you take it,” the Poppies boss said.

“But I am certainly not getting carried away by it. I have been in this position before and I understand that it’s a nine-month season.

“We aren’t going to get carried away, I am just really proud of the work ethic. The fitness levels are clearly there and we are going about our business well.

“We were effective, solid, there is a togetherness and I would say that right the way through from the bench, to the staff and to the players there was some very good decision-making.

“There’s a job to be done and the defenders have minimised the opposition, which was a big challenge considering the knowhow within Halesowen’s squad.

“And when they did get their opportunity, Paul White pulled off a fantastic save and that could have changed the game because that’s what goals do.

“Every man had a moment and the attitude is great. We are feeling very positive at the moment.”

The season hasn’t been without its downsides already, however.

Striker Aaron O’Connor is facing between six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a fractured knee and cartilage damage after he suffered the injury in the Poppies’ final pre-season friendly.

And while Kettering have coped well without their star frontman, Law revealed they have “irons in fires” as they look to bring in a temporary replacement.

“We are now fully aware, we have Aaron’s path set out and sorted,” Law added.

“We do need a focal point up there but, at the same time, it’s working for us at the moment.

“We have got a few irons in fires. We fell short of one on Friday and then we spoke to another one but another club has come in and wants to speak to that player.

“We will see what happens over the next week but we are happy with what we have done so far.”

The Poppies’ next test looks to be a tough one as they head to Barwell, who are unbeaten and in second place, next Saturday.