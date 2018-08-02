Berry is back and ready for Poppies' opener

Durrell Berry looks set to be fully fit and ready for Kettering Town’s Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central curtain-raiser at Hitchin Town next weekend.

The right-back was one of the stars of the early part of last season before his campaign was cruelly ended by an Achilles injury.

That sparked a fundraising effort by his team-mates and the club’s supporters to help him during his recovery and, having signed a one-year contract, Berry is now back.

He has featured heavily in the Poppies’ recent friendlies and played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United in the NFA Maunsell Cup final.

Kettering take on Bedford Town in their final pre-season outing at Latimer Park on Saturday (1.30pm).

And boss Marcus Law said: “Durrell is used to the road to recovery and he is certainly shown he is mentally strong enough to deal with it.

“He has come through a tough week because he played 80 minutes at Coventry Sphinx, then another 60-odd at Nuneaton and then he did 90 on Tuesday evening.

“He is more than match-ready. We will look at what we do with him on Saturday but there are no concerns with him now.

“He will certainly be ready for the first day of the season which is great.

“We missed him after the injury so to have him back is great for everyone.”