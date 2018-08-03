Bedford clash is an 'ideal' test for Poppies

Marcus Law believes a clash with Bedford Town will be an “ideal test” for Kettering Town as they wrap up their pre-season programme at Latimer Park tomorrow (Saturday).

The Poppies suffered a 3-0 home loss to a strong Peterborough United side in the NFA Maunsell Cup final on Tuesday night, which came on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Nuneaton Borough last weekend.

Law and his players now have just one more friendly to play with before they begin the final preparations for the big kick-off in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central at Hitchin Town next weekend.

And the Kettering boss looks set to give what could well be his starting 11 for the opening day a run out against the Eagles, who will play in Division One Central next season.

“It was a good test and a good experience for our players on Tuesday because Peterborough came here with a group who will be part of their first-team squad this season,” Law said.

“It was difficult for us but I thought we competed pretty well with them and we were undone by set-pieces and we weren’t clinical with our own.

“The good news is that we won’t be playing teams as good as that every week.

“The game with Bedford is probably an ideal test because I would think they will be up there towards the top end of the division below us. They have a lot of experienced players in their squad.

“Aside from James Brighton, who is probably another month away, we are pretty much where we want to be in terms of players being fit and ready.

“So we will certainly be looking to put out what we we believe is as close to the team that will be taking the field on the opening day.”

The Poppies this week completed the signing of young goalkeeper Lewis Elsom, who had previously been at Peterborough, while Law confirmed Brett Solkhon will be back in the frame for this weekend’s final friendly having been unavailable for last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Nuneaton Borough and Tuesday’s loss.

Tomorrow's match, which is being played for the Newlands Shield, will kick-off at 1.30pm and will be followed by the annual Dylan Cecil Memorial Match.