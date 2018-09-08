Attitude is the key as Poppies switch focus to the FA Cup

Marcus Law knows the attitude of his Kettering Town players will have to be spot on as they turn their attention to the Emirates FA Cup tomorrow (Sunday).

The Poppies head to Bostik League North Division side Romford, who ground-share at East Thurrock United which is way the first qualifying round has been put back 24 hours, looking to continue their fine start to the new season.

Six wins in as many games have left Kettering five points clear at the top of the early Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central table and they will be highly-fancied to make progress against lower-ranked opposition.

But Law insists his team can take nothing for granted.

“We want to win as many games as possible and keep that confidence growing,” the Poppies boss said.

“The FA Cup can be something of a distraction but if you are doing well in the league as well then if you can win a couple of games in it then it will only add to the excitement.

“But it’s a tricky game for us. Romford have had a reasonable start and they do have one or two very good players.

“If we go in with the wrong attitude then we will lose. But if we go into it and do what we do well then we will be in with a good chance.”

The Poppies will make the trip without Lindon Meikle and Dion Kelly-Evans who are both suspended.

And Law added: “We have our plans in place.

“Obviously I would love to have everyone available but we know who will be missing and, in a way, that has made the selection a bit easier!

“Regardless of all that, we know we will be strong and confident of getting the result we want."