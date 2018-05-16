Assistant Austin leaves Poppies

Mitch Austin has left his role as assistant-manager at Kettering Town.

Austin, who was appointed as the number two to boss Marcus Law last summer, confirmed the news on social media earlier today (Wednesday).

There has been no official confirmation from the club as yet but it now appears Law will be looking for a new right-hand man.

Austin had previously enjoyed a successful stint as the club’s under-21 manager and also had a spell as boss at United Counties League Division One side Bugbrooke before joining the first-team staff at Latimer Park.

In announcing his departure, Austin said: “Been a great four years and I’ve loved every minute from U21 manager to assistant-manager in the first team.

I have learned and developed, not only to become a better gaffer but a better person from the experience.

“I thank all the fans, the players that I’ve worked with, the staff and the board. It’s been a absolute pleasure. Now on to pastures new.”