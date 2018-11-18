'All-round' effort delights Poppies boss Law

Marcus Law hailed an “all-round team performance” as Kettering Town picked up another crucial win in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

Dan Holman’s first league goal for the club, which came three minutes before half-time, proved to be enough to give the table-topping Poppies a 1-0 success at fellow high-flyers Royston Town.

The victory means Kettering remain at the summit on goal difference from Stourbridge who visit Latimer Park for a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday night.

And while Holman had the honour of grabbing the winning goal, Law was just as pleased with a “solid” defensive effort from his team while goalkeeper Paul White produced a superb late save to ensure they held on for the victory.

“It was an important three points,” the Kettering manager said.

“It was a nip and tuck game with small moments being decisive and I thought we looked pretty confident and solid through the whole of the game.

Dan Holman is mobbed by his team-mates after he scored the only goal of the game

“If you look at last season’s game there being 4-3 and then this one being 1-0, I think that underlines what the big change in the group is.

“We look solid, we try to nullify our opponents and we know we have the players who can score a goal.

“It was pleasing for Dan. It was a typical poacher’s goal with the ball coming across the box and he had the composure to finish it off. I think it settled our nerves going into the second half.

“We probably could have scored more after half-time but when we didn’t that gave them a lift and it’s taken a great save from Paul White near the end to help us see it through.

Marcus Law applauds the travelling fans

“That just summed up a really good all-round team performance.”

The Poppies squad had been decimated by a virus ahead of last weekend’s FA Trophy defeat at Stamford but, with key players returning, Law is now hopeful his team are over the worst of it.

“I think everyone has come through it now, which is good,” he added.

“We just need to pick up our energy levels but we have come through an extremely tough game and now we can look forward to Tuesday, which should be another humdinger.”