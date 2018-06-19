A former Poppy is set to return - but who is it?

A former Kettering Town player looks set to return to the club this summer - but boss Marcus Law is keeping his identity secret for the time being.

Since coming back to manage the Poppies, Law has maintained a policy of not confirming any summer signings or a retained list until players have been officially registered - a process which has not yet started.

And while some of Kettering’s rivals have already confirmed new arrivals, Law is again keeping his cards close to his chest.

Law will, no doubt, be hoping to retain the majority of last season’s squad which racked up 97 points but missed out in the Evo-Stik South League Premier play-off semi-finals.

But he confirmed there will be new faces and he even took things a step further as he dropped a hint over what the Poppies supporters can expect from one potential signing this summer.

“People know how I operate and until the players are signed and properly registered with the FA then we will be staying fairly quiet,” said Law, who will be joined by new assistant-manager Richard Lavery and goalkeeping coach Paul Bastock in the dugout at Latimer Park next season.

“I know our fans are very media savvy and I know they are watching on, looking at what is happening at other clubs.

“From our point of view, there will be some new faces and we will, as always, have some players coming in during pre-season.

“In the past, some of our best signings haven’t been confirmed until late in the summer and that’s why we won’t be getting ahead of ourselves.

“Until players have signed on the dotted line, it’s a case that anything can happen and that’s something I am always wary of.

“But what I can say is that we are particularly confident of wrapping up one new signing that we will be delighted with and all I can say is that if it does come off then I am sure the majority of our supporters will be happy to welcome him back.”